Deloitte Ireland to create 300 new jobs

James Cox

Deloitte Ireland today announced that it will create 300 new jobs in the country in the next year.

Job opportunities will be in all areas of the Deloitte business including audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory.

The majority of these roles will be in consulting, 100 of which are being recruited for immediately, with the remainder coming on board over the next year.

Opportunities are available for professionals in digital/cloud and systems engineering, customer design, future of work, digital finance, digital supply chain, business operations, data analytics and cognitive technologies.

More broadly, Deloitte will be looking for people over the next 12 months in the areas of regulatory risk, restructuring and transaction services, actuarial services and marketing.

The business will also be recruiting for audit and tax specialists in the consumer and financial services industries.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland said: “Our business adapted rapidly and effectively to the changes in the marketplace brought about by the pandemic and our focus has been on supporting our clients as they too transformed their organisations to deal with the immediate needs of a vastly different operating environment.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “The announcement of 300 jobs today is a real boost and vote of confidence in our economy and Ireland’s future. These are high quality jobs in technology, strategy and business operations. I wish the Deloitte team every success as they expand to meet the increased demand from their clients.”

Team Ireland partnership

In addition to embarking on this recruitment drive, Deloitte Ireland has also announced a four-year deal with Team Ireland.

It will be an official partner to the Olympic Federation of Ireland from now until the end of 2024.

The deal will see Deloitte partner with Team Ireland for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in July and the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022. In addition, it sees Deloitte as the first official partner for the Paris Olympics 2024. It also covers the Summer and Winter European Youth Olympic Festival, and European Games.

Peter Sherrard, chied executive of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, said: “We are very happy to welcome Deloitte as an official partner to Team Ireland in the build up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This is in keeping with our strategy to work with business to support the athletes and programmes of Team Ireland.”