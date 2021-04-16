Former councillor ordered to leave court for not wearing mask

Olivia Kelleher

A former County Councillor who has appeared in court for the second time in a week without a mask was today ordered to leave the building immediately or be evicted.

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla of Upper Beaumont, Ballintemple, Cork was warned by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court on Wednesday that he needed to wear a mask for the hearing of his case or produce a medical certificate.

Mr Ó Cadhla (60) was arrested on St Patrick’s Bridge in Cork city on April 1st last at an anti-lockdown protest. He was held for questioning at the Bridewell Garda Station before being charged under the Health Act with alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

Adjourned

Mr Ó Cadhla today saw his case adjourned for a further two weeks after he again appeared in court without a face covering.

At the start of the brief hearing in the Anglesea Street courthouse Judge Kelleher noted that Mr Ó Cadhla was not wearing a mask. The judge said Ó Cadhla had “no excuse” for not wearing the mask having failed to produce a medical certificate granting him an exemption.

Mr Ó Cadhla had his case adjourned for mention until April 30th at the Washington Street courthouse in Cork. A date for hearing will be fixed on that occasion.

The former Independent councillor has requested that his case be heard in Irish. He also addressed the court as gaeilge.

Judge Kelleher told Ó Cadhla that he was concerned for the safety of others in court given that they were in the presence of a person without a mask. He ordered him to leave the court immediately.

“I am conscious of public health. Some people here have children and elderly parents. Leave now immediately. If you talk to anyone on the way out you will be evicted.”

A mask is required in court under Courts Service pandemic protocols. Exceptions are made if medical certificates can be produced.