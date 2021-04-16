Get into the groove and raise funds for night nurse service

By Conor Forrest

A 15-YEAR-OLD student in St Leo’s College, Carlow has been busy recently as she and her family raise funds for the night nurse service of the Irish Cancer Society. Audrey Byrne and her brother Timmy (13) have come up with the brilliant idea of ‘Move or Groove’, which encourages people to get active while also raising a few bob for a great cause.

The Byrne family, who are from Ballyadams, Co Laois, are fundraising for the night nurse service because in 2018 their mother Sandra passed away from cancer after a long and brave battle. Audrey explained that they availed of this amazing service to allow their mam to be with them in the comfort of their home and surrounded by the care and love of her family in those last few weeks.

Night nurses provide end-of-life care for cancer patients and their families in their own home. The night nursing service is funded almost entirely by public donations, including on Daffodil Day.

“I’m really proud of Timmy,” said Audrey. “He came up with the idea himself. He took on so many challenges when he was like, 11, with my mum passing away. We’re all so proud of him for coming up with the idea.”

Move or Groove is a fun and easy way to keep active. The concept is simple: decide on an activity that you enjoy doing or would like to try. Audrey gave examples such as football, baking, dancing, art, running, making a TikTok video, cycling or even a pleasant walk. After you complete your activity, nominate three friends or family members to Move or Groove, too! Post a photo or short video on Instagram or Facebook with a #moveorgroove tag and you can also donate to their GoFundMe campaign.

“Even if you live in an estate or in the town, you can still get out … go for a run or play soccer on your green or whatever,” said Timmy.

Audrey, Timmy and their dad Liam were active every day over their Easter holidays. So far they’ve completed 4km runs, ice-bucket challenges, a River Barrow plunge and croquet in the garden.

Liam remarked that the bottom line is to generate some funds for the night nurse service, which he described as an amazing service. It’s certainly a fantastic cause and you can donate to the campaign by visiting gofundme.com/f/move-or-groove.