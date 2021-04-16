Prestigious Co Carlow home on 2.5 acres

By Suzanne Pender

DNG McCormack are delighted to present this unique opportunity to acquire a prestigious home on 2.5 acres with old garden centre building and yard, plus stables and tack room.

Ashlawn House, Donore, Bagenalstown consists of a four-bedroomed house, large commercial unit and stables.

The impressive red-brick residence extends to a spacious 237m² and is in excellent condition throughout. Highlights include two large reception rooms with open fireplace, home office, bright sunroom from which to view the lovely grounds, built-in wardrobes, decorative coving and much more.

Gardens to the residence are well maintained and bounded by mature trees and shrubbery. A 30m x 10m commercial building that used to serve as a garden centre provides an exciting opportunity for any number of uses.

BER, B3

Asking price, €595,000.