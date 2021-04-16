Reflectors to be placed on bridge in Killeshin

THE Old Derrig Bridge in Killeshin is being hit by traffic at night and needs reflectors on the wall to offset further damage.

At the recent meeting of the Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District, cllr Padraig Fleming called on Laois County Council to repair the bridge wall at Old Derrig Bridge, Killeshin and install reflectors on the bridge wall. He said that vehicles have been hitting the bridge and damaging it slightly. He was of the opinion that these collisions were happening at night, when motorists have to pull in due to oncoming cars.

Philip McVeigh, senior executive engineer, roads section, replied that Laois County Council had inspected this bridge and would arrange for these works to be carried out at the earliest opportunity.