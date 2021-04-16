Roll-out of defibrillators continues in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

DESPITE the many social restrictions and limitations on our lives, the Carlow Town First Responders have continued with their great work in raising awareness about how crucial it is to have access to a defibrillator if someone is suffering a heart attack.

In pre-Covid times, the team ran training sessions to teach the public how to use the defibrillator machines and how to carry out CPR, but because of the restrictions, they’ve focussed their energies into making these life-saving devices accessible to the public on a 24/7 basis.

There are plenty of defibrillators around Carlow town and beyond, in shops and sports clubs, but not all are accessible around the clock.

“There are defibrillators in shops around the town, which is great, but once 5pm comes and the door closes, those machines can’t help anyone. If people can access a defibrillator, they have a better chance of survival (if they’re having a heart attack). They need to be available to the public 24/7,” said Caroline Dargan, a member of the first responder team.

Members of the group are on a mission to install boxes that are able to house the machines outside shops or garages so that they are accessible 24 hours a day. They’ve bought ten of the heated containers at a cost of €500 a pop and, so far, have installed them outside the Dinn Rí Hotel on Tullow Street, at the Circle K garage on the Tullow Road, at the ESB building on Green Lane and now, their latest one has just been installed at Graiguecullen Parish Centre.

The work was carried out in conjunction with Fr John Dunphy and the staff at the parish centre and the defibrillator is now a valuable and potentially life-saving addition to the community.

All of the outside defibrillators have been registered with the ambulance service, so if there is an emergency, they can give the people in trouble the code numbers to access the machine. They also have a list of locations where 24/7-accessible defibrillators are located, so they can tell where the nearest one is to the caller.

The Carlow First Responders will next install a machine outside Askea Parish Centre, while their target is to have ten boxes installed by October.