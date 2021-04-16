Sat navs are sending heavy trucks down country lanes

By Suzanne Pender

GOOGLE Maps is repeatedly sending heavy goods vehicles down roads with narrow bridges or unsuitable country lanes, causing havoc across the county.

Cllr Michael Doran stated that many areas of Co Carlow were experiencing real problems with satellite navigation, where truck drivers reliant on Google Maps were using inappropriate roads.

“They often find themselves on roads with bridges that are too narrow,” cllr Doran stated at last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Doran asked about the appropriate forum to amend this situation to ensure that certain roads were not suggested for HGV using satellite navigation.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella agreed, adding that on “numerous occasions” south of the county, lorries had struck walls and bridges caused by satellite navigation “sending them on the shortest routes”.

Eoin Lyng, head of information systems at Carlow County Council, stated that Google Maps operated on algorithms rather than specific information provided. He did, however, confirm that he would carry on with his enquiries to see how to change or what influences Google to change its navigation system.