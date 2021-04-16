Six more cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Friday

A further six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening among 420 new cases nationally.

According to recent local figures, there were no cases of Covid-19 reported in the Bagenalstown Local Electoral Area (LEA) between 29 March and 12 April. There were 12 cases in Tullow LEA and 7 in Carlow LEA in the same period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 2 in February and 5 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,831 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

218 are men / 197 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

147 in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 8am today, 190 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 14 April 2021, 1,121,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: