Six more cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Friday

Friday, April 16, 2021

A further six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening among 420 new cases nationally.

According to recent local figures, there were no cases of Covid-19 reported in the Bagenalstown Local Electoral Area (LEA) between 29 March and 12 April. There were 12 cases in Tullow LEA and 7 in Carlow LEA in the same period.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 2 in February and 5 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,831 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 218 are men / 197 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 147 in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 8am today, 190 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of 14 April 2021, 1,121,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 789,526 people have received their first dose
  • 331,477 people have received their second dose
