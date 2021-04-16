Spring into storytime with Carlow County Library Service!

By Elizabeth Lee

SPRING has sprung and in the library and this can only mean one thing – it’s Spring into Storytime! Every year, libraries throughout the country celebrate the experience of families reading together with a number of storytime sessions for the month of April. This year, as the libraries continue to remain physically closed to the public, Carlow County Library Service is going online with a series of video storytimes through its Facebook page.

Join one of the wonderful staff from the library every Tuesday and Saturday morning thoughout April for a special video, where they perform a children’s book reading. Feel free to join in, pause the video and start again, or just watch it over and over and over. With online video, the storytime fun only stops when you want it to! Also, this year, watch out for some local celebrity storytellers who have very generously donated their time and reading skills to the cause.

Spring into Storytime will air every Tuesday and Saturday morning at 10am on Carlow County Library Service’s Facebook Page.

Facebook – www.facebook.com/carlowcountylibraries