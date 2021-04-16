Vaccine portal saw 30,000 people register yesterday, now open to 68-year-olds

James Cox

The HSE’s online vaccine portal opened for registrations yesterday and 30,000 69-year-olds signed up.

An appointment should be organised within two weeks of applying.

From today, those aged 68 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccine portal

Speaking at the weekly HSE Covid-19 briefing, chief executive Paul Reid said people aged 60 to 64 will be able to register for vaccines “well before the end of April”.

The vaccine portal opened at 10am yesterday and Mr Reid said 95 per cent registered online, with five per cent registering by phone.

It will open for those aged 67 tomorrow, 66 Sunday and 65-year-olds will be able to register from Monday.

People who want to register online require their PPS number, Eircode and email address. Those unable to provide this information are advised to register by phone.

Positive Nphet briefing

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has described a meeting with deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn on Thursday as the “most positive” post-Nphet briefing “in a long time”.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Mr Donnelly said Ireland is making strong progress, thanks to “a huge effort by household right across the country”.

While cautioning that there is “still a good deal of risk”, the Minister highlighted Ireland’s 10 per cent reduction in the national five-day case average in the last week, and a 13 per cent decrease in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 as two signs of the country’s improving situation.