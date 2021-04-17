Calls for urgent amendment of outdoor drinking by-laws

By Suzanne Pender

BY-LAWS in Carlow town and Tullow prohibiting the sale of alcohol outdoors need to be urgently amended to support local businesses this summer.

That was the view of several councillors at last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue and asked the council what planning had taken place to allow restaurants permit customers to eat on the street outside their premises or for the sale of alcohol outdoors.

“It will be a common feature now and a way of rebuilding the economy, in particular the hospitality sector,” said cllr Browne.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that Fáilte Ireland is currently welcoming applicants for a grant of up to €4,000 for businesses opting for outdoor dining.

He added that last year, Carlow County Council permitted businesses to place chairs and tables onto the public realm for free, where it was safe to do so. Mr O’Gorman confirmed this was extended for 2021 and encouraged local businesses to apply to the council from now until the end of September/October.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that the sale of alcohol was prohibited under the by-laws, but added this was a matter that was currently being discussed nationally.

“It may be something that is being considered nationally at the moment, but the by-laws as they are do not permit the sale of alcohol outdoors and they were enforced by An Garda Síochána last year,” added Mr O’Gorman.

Cllr Ken Murnane insisted the alcohol by-laws “need to be changed to give businesses every chance to increase their capacity during Covid-19 and to help their businesses.

“Surely the executive can amend the by-laws for an area that is adjacent to a premises … countries have gone to war on a phone call,” said an exasperated cllr Murnane.

Mr O’Gorman urged councillors to “watch this space over the next couple of weeks”, adding “that the matter was being discussed at a national level”.

Mr O’Gorman also outlined a Fáilte Ireland outdoor dining scheme for a maximum of €200,000 that’s available to towns eligible for outdoor dinning and seating.

Cllr William Paton said that he “expected an application on behalf of Tullow for Market Square to be turned into a covered outdoor seating area” under the scheme.

However, Mr O’Gorman did not commit and stated preliminary enquiries had indicated that Fáilte Ireland “will dictate the locations” and that Carlow County Council will be submitting just “one or two applications”.