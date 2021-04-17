Carlow based migrant mothers and daugthers sought for workshop

A Carlow art project is looking for Carlow based migrant mothers and daughters.

The project is part of workshop series from artist at residence at Visual in Carlow, Felispeaks.

Felispeaks, a Nigerian-Irish poet, performer and playwright, and Mother Tongues Festival are looking for six participants to take part in a series of online workshops from 21st April to 5th May. They are looking for three pairs of migrant mothers and daughters to participate in three one-hour workshops which will take place over three consecutive weeks. Participants will be paid a fee of €150.00 for their time and work in these workshops.

The workshops will explore mother-daughter relationships and examine the passing on of culture within migrant relationships. They will be discussing the transference of culture by immigrant parents to their child within the Irish Context and exploring the way culture is communicated through music, art, clothing and the politics of behaviour.

Participants will be asked to create written work based on their explorations. These written pieces will be filmed and will culminate in a short film that will be screened as a part of Mother Tongues Festival 2021.

To apply or for more information please email Alice at [email protected]