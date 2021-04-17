Delightful residence at Hanover, Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THIS deceptively spacious, detached bungalow, Saoirse, Hanover, Carlow is located on the main thoroughfare through Carlow town, with immediate main road access, private parking, a fully-walled rear yard and a detached storage shed.

Constructed in 2004, it extends to 134 sq m and presents as a three-bedroom residence with a clever attic room above, accessed via a spiral staircase.

The residence boasts solid oak flooring throughout, with clever vaulted ceilings in the reception areas and generous room proportions throughout.

With all town amenities at hand, this delightful residence presents the perfect modern urban residence.

BER D1, price, €299,000.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald McDermott, Market Cross, Castle Street Carlow on 059 9140344.