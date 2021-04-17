Gardaí arrest two in investigation of fatal Kerry collision

Gardaí have arrested two men aged in their 20s as part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in Kerry.

A woman in her 80s died in the two-car collision on January 12th of this year in Dunrine, Co Kerry.

Both men are currently being detained at Killarney Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The collision in January saw the woman in her 80s taken to University Hospital Kerry, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car she was travelling in and another passenger, along with the driver of the second car involved in the collision, were also taken to the same hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Gardaí previously appealed for any witnesses to the incident or to unusual driving behaviour on approach routes to Lawlor’s Cross from the Killarney direction between 4pm and 4.20pm on January 12th to come forward.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Killarney Town Garda station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.