John was a coal miner and water diviner who played the accordion and mouth organ

The late John McNally

By Charlie Keegan

JOHN (Johnny) McNally, Tobinstown, Tullow, Co Carlow and formerly of Ballinabranna, Carlow passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16 March in the care of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after a brief illness. John was in his 84th year.

Born 10 June 1937 at Craan, Ballinabranna to John and Annie (née Nolan) McNally, John was one of 13 children and is survived by eight of his siblings. He was predeceased by his sons Christopher in 1982 and Brendan in 1983 and by his brother Patsy and sisters Bernadette, Mary, Lena and Margaret.

John attended Ballinabranna National School before going on to work alongside his father John as a well digger. He also discovered he had the gift of water divining.

John went on to work as a coal miner for many years, being employed in the collieries in Rossmore and Wolfhill, Co Laois and in the mines at Ballingarry Lower, Co Tipperary.

John met his future wife Una Nolan from Ballyoliver, Rathvilly at a dance in the Ritz Ballroom in Carlow town. They married in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly in the early 1960s and went on to raise a family of nine children, having an extended family of ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

John had a great love of music and dance. There was no need for a microphone when Johnny sang as his strong voice rang out. He was well known for the craic and enjoyed many a good night in Walshes of Killerig, where he and Una were frequent visitors.

As a couple, they looked forward to outings with close friends, arranged by the Grange Senior Citizens group. He would play the accordion and mouth organ on those journeys.

Tobinstown has been home to John and Una since the mid-1970s, where neighbours, friends, family and visitors were always welcome and where he shared his love for animals, antiques and storytelling.

John enjoyed good health until the last days of his life. On Friday 12 March, he took ill at home in Tobinstown.

John’s funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday 18 March in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna by Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, Leighlinbridge. Following Mass, he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

He is mourned by his wife Una, sons John (Tullow) and Tommy (Tobinstown), daughters Tina (Tullow), Cathy (Tullow), Majella (Tobinstown), Evelyn (Haroldstown, Tullow) and Joan (Tullow), brothers Joseph (Ballinabranna), Richard (Craanluskey, Ballinabranna), Jimmy (Burton Hall, Carlow), Anthony (Luton, England), sisters Bridie (Co Mayo), Nancy (Nottingham, England), Patricia (Nottingham) and Kate (Cambridge, England), son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.

The McNally family extend sincere thanks to the paramedics who attended John at his home and to the wonderful staff at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, who helped make his final days so comfortable.

A heartfelt thanks also to dear family friend Cristina, who did so much for the family over the duration of the funeral. A word of thanks also to Fr Hennessy, and to Halligan’s Funeral Directors, Rathvilly for the sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.

The family also wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy, Mass cards, sympathy cards, letters and messages of condolence submitted to rip.ie by so many people following their sad loss.

Thanks is also extended to the relatives, neighbours and friends who were unable to join the family at the funeral Mass but came to bid a last farewell to Johnny along the route of his final journey. And thanks also to those who met the family outside the church and at the cemetery.