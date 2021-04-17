Lily McGettrick: ‘a teacher to the core’

The late Lily McGettrick

By Charlie Keegan

ELIZABETH (Lily) McGettrick, ‘La Verna’, Green Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully in the loving care of Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny on Sunday 14 March (Mother’s Day), had a highly distinguished teaching career.

A summary of the life of Lily McGettrick was expertly captured by her only daughter and youngest of her children, Colette, in a eulogy during her mother’s funeral Mass on St Patrick’s Day in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow.

The funeral was confined to small numbers due to government restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Colette recalled: “To speak of our Mum is to speak of a woman who embraced life to the fullest – a loving mother and wife, an eternal student, a lover of all things cultural, a lover of company and camaraderie, a teacher and as her uncle described her on her wedding day – in the days when one only heard of the self-made man – a self-made woman.”

Colette described her mother as “a teacher to her core” and that she loved community and was always seeking to bring people together. “She had friends from all walks of life and loved variety. She was deeply religious. Mum was very proud of her north Cork heritage, being a native of Killetra, Mallow.”

The former Lily Hayes came third in her family, having two older brothers, Maurice and Tadhg, and two younger sisters and brothers, Kathleen, Séamus, Sheila and Michael. From an early age she was committed to becoming a teacher. She was disqualified from primary teaching when she couldn’t pass the singing exam.

“The fact that she was the only girl in her native area to take honours maths in her leaving certificate didn’t compensate for her lack of singing. She was adamant her children would not follow the same fate and was so proud that music became such a central part of our lives. She was doubly proud of her grandchildren Ciarán and Eabha and loved listening to their music, remarking that they ‘would never be short of a penny’.” Eabha (concertina) and Ciarán (fiddle) played Mo ghile mear and The sally gardens beautifully at Lily’s requiem Mass.

Undeterred by the restrictive requirements for teaching at the time, she took the arts route, obtaining a BA in history and Irish.

“Her first teaching post was in St Juliana’s Convent, Begbrooke, Oxford as a Latin teacher. She had studied Latin as a first-year subject in University College Cork (UCC). She was determined to get her teaching career started and, against all advice, left her permanent job in the civil service to accept this temporary post. Mum commenced teaching in the mid-1950s on what she describes as her ‘red letter day’, 8 September and the Feast of Our Lady. She drew on the wisdom of Shakespeare’s Hamlet to justify this bold move: ‘There’s a divinity that shapes, Rough hew them how we will’.

As she had not fully completed her degree, Lily secretly crossed the water, returning to Ireland to do her repeats … a self-made woman.

“After marrying Dad and settling in Carlow, she switched to primary school teaching, retiring from Graiguecullen School in the late 1990s.”

Colette recalled how, as a teacher, her Mum was incredibly innovative, recording stories on tape long before audio stories were a thing. She was an advocate of meditation and brain gym.

“She could never part with a book or an ornament or a letter or card and our cluttered house did weigh her down at times. When frustrated by this overly active mind, she explored meditation, finding great solace in prayer throughout her life.

“As a child, she took great pride in essay writing and often won a prize in the weekly Cork Examiner (now Irish Examiner) under the pen name Regina. She was a book addict from an early age and was inspired by a number of teachers along the way. She had great fondness for her sixth-class teacher Mr Cashel, a great storyteller, who christened Mum ‘Lily of the Valley’. Her English reader The lights of Leaca Bán, an historical novel set in Connemara at the beginning of the 20th century, sparked a lifelong love of reading. Another teacher promoted the Far East magazine and Mum would read instalments from it of Anne MP Smithson’s Margaret of Mary Hill to her mother and aunty on her return from school.

“On retiring, she joined a writers’ group in Kilkenny and wrote thought-provoking poetry as well as her memoirs. She was a tremendous letter writer and had a particularly long pen-pal correspondence with her sister-in-law Sr Nathy, who lived in the United States.”

Continuing her eulogy, Colette recalled how Lily loved travel and in the late 1950s took off with her sister Kathleen on a bold adventure to Rome and France, quite uncommon at that time for two ladies in their 20s. Lily describes the holiday to Rome as ‘one of life’s highlights’. ‘The treasures of Rome were inexhaustible. However, our funds became exhausted and we had to borrow from the Irish Embassy in Rome, who were very sympathetic to our plight!’

“She had a love of the west of Ireland, of Connemara. Bhí ardmheas aici ar theanga agus cultúr na gaeilge. Bhí sí bainteach le Comhaltas Ceoltóirí agus Conradh na gaeilge a bhunú i gCeatharlach. Tá sé an oiriúnach go bhfuilimd ag ceiliúradh a saol ar Lá Fhéile Pádraig.

Sheinn a mac Micheál Dóchas Linn Naomh Pádraig ar an bhféadóg mór sa seipéal agus a mac Colm *Ag Críost an Síol cois uaighe.

Colette recollected that her Mum’s faith was so strong and she believed that God’s love would support and comfort her, no matter how painful situations became.

“After Dad’s untimely passing 25 years ago, Mum spent many summers volunteering in Lourdes and Knock. She relied on the counsel of the Capuchins and the monks in Mount Melleray. The clergy were very good to Mum. She always had her Third Order booklet and rosary close at hand. Colm was praying with her when she slipped away on Mother’s Day.”

Colette said how comforted the family were by Fr Yanbo Chen’s reassuring words as Lily reposed at Healy’s Funeral Home.

“We are also so grateful to have Mgr Brendan Byrne co-celebrate Mum’s funeral Mass. Mgr Byrne taught French alongside Dad Larry in Knockbeg College for many years. He celebrated Dad’s requiem Mass with us 25 years ago. As a student in Knockbeg, Dad taught Brendan Byrne Greek to leaving cert.”

Colette said her Mum would be so gratified that Mgr Byrne was co-celebrant of the Mass for her. Colette continued: “In the last number of years, as Mum struggled with ill health and her memory, she asked for Dad often. The following is an extract from a poem she wrote after his passing. Dad had a love of gardening and Mum wrote about how he nurtured plants in the same way he had nurtured his family.

With gentle hands bedding the infant roots,

in soft soil to coax their growth

He watched them thrive,

Climbing to the eaves,

Caressing the roof,

Cascading by the door,

Garlanding our home

With masses of laughing petals,

Making May Day Mardi Gras

Continuing her eulogy, Colette recollected: “Mum was always generous and imbued in her children a love of learning and travel and a generosity of heart. In recent years, her two newest grandchildren, Conor and Cian, were guaranteed to bring a big beaming smile to her face. She was delighted to see that we were all finally settling down!

“She loved her family and her home, as is evidenced from writings in her journal: ‘I love Paul’s openness, Colm’s creativity, Colette’s companionship and Michael’s loyalty and kindness. I am blessed among women and thank you, Lord, for my dear Larry and all his goodness to me’.”

She describes Dad as ‘my crowning glory’, a phrase she took from a speech given on her wedding day. She described marrying Larry as being ‘my happiest day’. She is now reunited with him – ár máthair dílis, grámhar, cneasta, cinéalta go deo.”

The following is a poem penned by Lily McGettrick after her retirement from teaching. It was recited at her funeral Mass by her eldest son Paul. She had a real grá for the west and loved nothing more than walking arm in arm with her husband on Salthill prom.

Give me a windy day by the sea,

the breeze singing in my ears

Caressing my face

Salty air filling my lungs

Energising, reviving

Seagulls swooping and diving

Gliding on the foam, screaming as they soar

I am at one with the elements

With the crashing of the waves

Exploding in mountains of spray

I am part of the turbulent sea

Its mystery, its rhythm, its eternal refrain

Speaking to me of time immemorial

and ages yet unborn

Touching a chord deep within me

Filling me with awe and gratitude***

Lily is survived by her four children Paul (Dublin), Michael (Galway), Colm (Limerick) and Colette O’Dwyer (Cork city), sister Kathleen Kelleher (Aghabullogue, Co Cork), brothers Michael (Killetra, Mallow) and Maurice (Isle of Man), her cherished grandchildren, daughters-in-law Catharine and Kathleen, son-in-law Shea, step-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.

Suaimhneas sioraí di agus leaba i measc na naomh.