Lyra McKee murder probe remains ‘very active’, PSNI says

By Cate McCurry, PA

The PSNI has said the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee remains “very active”.

Ahead of the second anniversary of the 29-year-old’s death, the PSNI thanked the community in Derry for their “incredible response” throughout the investigation.

Ms McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA was responsible for the killing.

Coming up to the 2nd Anniversary of our sister Lyra's murder, we remember a special,loving life cut short by the actions of others. We will fight for justice.

One man, Paul McIntyre (52), from Kinnego Park in Derry, has been charged with Ms McKee’s murder.

Her death helped kickstart political talks leading to the resumption of Stormont powersharing last year.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said: “As we approach the second anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019, our thoughts are very much with her family and partner at this very sad time.

“Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder.

“One man was charged with murder, hijacking, arson of a vehicle, riot and petrol bomb offences, and a second man was charged with hijacking, arson of a vehicle, riot and petrol bomb offences.

“A third man was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

“The investigation into the murder of Lyra still remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their incredible response throughout our investigation.

“I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.”