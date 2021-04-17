Motorcycle riders asked to slow down and ‘ease off the throttle’

By Suzanne Pender

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are appealing to motorcycle riders to slow down, ‘ease off the throttle’ and keep within speed limits.

The appeal is being made in response to the high number of motorcycle fatalities seen this year – to date in 2021, six motorcyclists have been killed on Irish roads.

Previous RSA research has shown that bikers’ speeding is a factor in more than one-third (34.6%) of motorcyclist fatal collisions.

The message from the RSA and gardaí is to ease off the throttle and keep within the speed limits and to always wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). Drivers are being urged to watch out for motorcyclists, especially at junctions, and to check their blind spots.

Stephen Murphy, supervisory-approved driving instructor examiner with the RSA and expert motorcyclist, said: “As motorcyclists, we are among the most vulnerable of road users because we have very little protection in the event of a collision. However, we can help reduce our vulnerability by taking some simple steps such as wearing the appropriate PPE and high-visibility clothing to make ourselves visible to other road users. It is also extremely important to show restraint and reduce speed and never, ever ride a motorcycle under the influence of an intoxicant. As we enter the summer months, when we typically see higher numbers of motorcyclists on our roads, I am asking all fellow motorcyclists to take these necessary steps to protect themselves as much as possible when out biking.”

While motorcyclists are being urged to take extra care on the roads, the RSA and An Garda Síochána are also reminding motorists that they need to watch out for motorcyclists when using the road.

To date in 2021, a total of 32 people have died on Irish roads, 18 fewer than the same period in 2020.