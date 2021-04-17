Shop that sold €12.7m winning Lotto ticket is revealed

Saturday, April 17, 2021

A service station in Kilkenny has been confirmed as the winning location for last Wednesday night’s winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth €12.7 million.

The winning Normal Play ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Circle K service station which is situated on the Waterford Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

Circle K service station on Waterford Road, Kilkenny. Screengrab: Google Street View

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the Kilkenny player who scooped the €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot has made contact and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid.

Wednesday night’s win is the 12th highest Lotto jackpot won since the game’s inception in 1988.

While this is the second Lotto jackpot win this year, in 2020 a total of 19 new millionaires were made by the Lotto game in Ireland.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ireland and UK bid for World Cup could create ‘significantly higher’ returns

Saturday, 17/04/21 - 12:31pm

Ireland sets new daily record for Covid vaccinations

Saturday, 17/04/21 - 12:11pm

Transport authority revives €4.5bn Dart underground plan

Saturday, 17/04/21 - 11:27am