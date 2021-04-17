Traffic lights on the way for Crettyard

A PEDESTRIAN crossing and traffic lights are proposed to increase safety outside Newtown National School in Crettyard.

The news was given at the latest meeting of the Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District, in response to a notice of motion by cllr Ben Brennan, calling on Laois County Council to install a ramp outside Newtown National School, Crettyard.

Philip McVeigh, senior executive engineer, roads section, replied that Laois County Council had investigated this location and completed a risk assessment.

The primary objective is to make the road crossing safe for parents and children during school opening hours, as there are good footpaths on both sides of the road.

The most appropriate solution in this instance will be a controlled pedestrian crossing at the existing crossing with stop/go traffic lights and Laois County Council is currently progressing with these works.