Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ollie Doyle

2 The Numbers and St Fiacc’s House, on 18 April 2021, in the loving care of his family and the Sacred Heart Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Tony, sisters Sheila and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May Oliver’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for Oliver will take place for family and close friends in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday 20th April at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Oliver’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Therese Lennon nee Foley

Glen Lodge, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home on April 18th, 2021. Predeceased by her beloved husband James and dearly loved son Paul.

Therese, much loved mother of Andy, Tom & Marie. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Charles, daughter-in-law Clare, sister Breda (McCormack, Wexford), grandchildren James, Peter, Owen, Conor, Emily, Aideen & Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Therese’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, followed by burial in Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

Therese’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Leighlin parish webcam at

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

Simon Lacey

61 Brownshill Wood, Carlow, passed away on 15 March 2021, in the U.K. Beloved son of John and Mary, much loved father of Nathan, Carlo and Jodielee and cherished brother of Dean.

He be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

May Simon Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for Simon’s ashes will take place for family, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Friday, April 23rd, at 10am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Simon’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Seamus Maher

Ballykealey, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on April 16th, 2021 at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jim & Mary (Pol) and brothers Tim & Patsy. Seamus, beloved husband of Teresa, and much-loved father of Darren, Linda & Cathy. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Niamh, sons-in-law Alan & Michael, grandchildren Anna, Ryan, Conor, Aoife, Aisling, Clodagh, Charlie & Leo, brothers and sister, Johnny, Anthony, Tommy, Gerry & Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Seamus’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Monday at 11am in Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery. Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

Patrick (Paddy, Pa) Mullins

5 Phillip Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Formerly of Harrowcross, Oldtown, Nurney and Rathwade, Nurney, Co. Carlow. Patrick (Paddy, Pa) died peacefully at The District Hospital, Co. Carlow on 17 April 2021, after a short illness. Patrick was predeceased by his parents Martin and Margaret, his brothers Andrew (Andy) and Martin and his sister Mary. He will be deeply missed by his partner Ann Kane, his brothers John (Johnny), Edward (Neddie) and James (Jimmy), his sisters-in-law Breda and Frances, also by his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, 18th April, at 11am in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, followed by burial in Newtown Cemetery. Patrick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/ Patrick’s funeral cortège will travel to Newtown Cemetery via the Royal Oak Road, Leighlinbridge, Ballinaboley, and the Harrowcross.

Fr Leo Silke

Blackrock, Cork / Borris, Carlow

Society of African Missions, [late of Borris, Co Carlow], on 16 April 2021, peacefully at St Theresa’s Nursing Unit, SMA House, Blackrock Road, Cork.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Teresa (née McGoldrick), his sister Mona, and brothers Desmond, Brendan, Donal, Vincent and Declan.

Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, the people of the Archdiocese of Jos, Nigeria, the Archdiocese of Westminster, England and his confreres in the Society of African Missions.

Following government guidelines, and with the support of ­­­­his family, the funeral is strictly private. Condolences may be added at www.rip.ie.

If you wish to follow the Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, 19 April, kindly go to www.sma.ie

Requiescat in Pace.