Funding for local domestic and sexual abuse services

By Suzanne Pender

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed confirmation that funding will be maintained to two local domestic and sexual abuse services in the area.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor was informed by Tusla that funding of €249,000 for 2021 will continue to be provided to Carlow and South Leinster Rape Crisis Centre whilst specific details and issues between Tusla and the organisation are being worked out.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “This commitment from Tusla will give great reassurance to the hard-working people at Carlow and South Leinster Rape Crisis Centre who provide such a tremendous service in very difficult circumstances.

“Additionally, I have been told that funding of €138,300, which includes an additional amount of €5000 over last year’s funding, has been confirmed to Carlow Women’s Aid for 2021.”

The Carlow TD was also informed by Tusla that they will continue to work with both of these organisations around responding to the needs of victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in Co Carlow and surrounding areas.

In their response to Deputy Murnane O’Connor, Tusla added that Covid-19 contingency funding of €2m is available to support all Tusla-funded domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services around measures to maintain services and address service user needs in the context of the Covid-19 situation.