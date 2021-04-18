Man shot by police during incident in Derry

A man has been shot in Derry during an incident involving police.

The PSNI said it was responding to “a report of concern for safety” for a man at an address in Celandine Court in the Gobnascale area of the Waterside at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

“As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the male sustained a chest injury,” a police spokeswoman said. “He remains in hospital at this time.”

A police officer also sustained a knife wound to his arm and head during the incident and has also been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland is investigating the incident.

The man shot by the police firearm is understood to be in a critical condition.

“Our investigators are at the scene and are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened,” a Police Ombudsman spokesman said. “At this stage, we know that police went to the flat after receiving a call for assistance.

“There was then a confrontation during which one police officer sustained stab wounds and police discharged CS spray and a single gunshot.

“Police notified the Police Ombudsman’s on-call team about the incident, and our investigators have been making enquiries at the scene throughout the night.”

The Police Ombudsman has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

‘Vulnerable man’

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson said she has “grave concerns” about the shooting of a “vulnerable man”.

“I am deeply shocked that a vulnerable man has been shot by police,” she said.

“I have contacted senior police and the Police Ombudsman to convey my grave concerns that lethal force has been used in this incident.

“The PSNI needs to provide the public with a full explanation about this shooting of a vulnerable man.”

Ms Anderson said the man is in intensive care in hospital and “my first thoughts are that I hope he will survive his injuries.”

“A police officer also suffered a stab wound during the incident,” she added. “Thankfully the officer has been released from hospital, and I hope he too makes a full recovery.”