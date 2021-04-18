Over 900 Carlow drivers have six points or more

By Elizabeth Lee

WOMEN drivers in Ireland have received half the number of penalty points that their male counterparts have. And the most recent year-to-date statistics for 2020 from the Road Safety Authority have not bucked this trend, with men clocking up a total of 34,431 points from January to April, and their female counterparts incurring 16,587 in the same period.

Experts at the newly-launched MissQuote.ie, an online motor insurance broker whose policy holders are primarily young female drivers, say that a look at the figures from 2009 to 2019 indicates that women are the safer of the sexes when it comes to driving. The insurance experts say it’s important for drivers to be aware that, aside from the obvious safety aspect, penalty points can have a significant financial impact by way of increased insurance premiums.

Speaking of their analysis, Deirdre McCarthy of MissQuote.ie said: “RSA data reports that as of June 2020, there are 6,354 drivers in Carlow with points on their licence, and 908 of these are halfway to the automatic disqualification limit – having clocked up six or more points. While a Carlow-specific gender breakdown isn’t available for 2020, the 2019 figures reveal that 804 penalty point endorsements were issued to women in the county, a figure superseded by the 1,535 endorsements issued to Carlow men.

“I think it’s fair to say that, based on both county and national figures, women drivers are more cautious and compliant on our roads. Year-on-year, men continue to ‘outperform’ women when it comes to incurring penalty points.”

MissQuote.ie analysed the nationwide figures from over a decade (2010 to 2019) and found that women drivers in Ireland have received a total of 669,157 points, while men have been hit with a whopping 1,217,346 – 88% more.