Retired garda detective Jim Ryan was a noted hurler who loved foreign travel

By Charlie Keegan

JIM Ryan, Mullins Lane, Crossneen, Carlow, who died peacefully at home on Sunday 14 March, was a retired member of An Garda Síochána whose 30-year service in the force was between the Carlow town and Tullow stations. He retired with the rank of detective sergeant in 2004.

Jim’s death followed a brave, 16-year battle with cancer, an illness he fought with great stoicism and without complaint, having endured many bouts of treatment. A Waterford native, he was formerly of Old Parish, Dungarvan and Kilmeaden in the Déise.

Jim was a noted hurler and footballer in his younger days, playing for his county in the All-Ireland under-21 hurling final of 1974, in which Waterford went down to neighbours and great rivals Kilkenny. That same year he featured at full-back on the Ballyduff Lower team which claimed the Waterford junior football championship.

The Ryan family accompanied Jim’s remains from his home to his funeral Mass in his local church, St Clare’s, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday 16 March with garda members and former colleagues forming a guard of honour while observing Covid-19 regulations. Many friends and neighbours stood out in front of their houses to pay their respects as the funeral cortège passed on its way to the church.

The life of Jim Ryan, from the perspective of his family, was summarised in a splendid eulogy by his son Dermot during Jim’s funeral Mass. The funeral was greatly restricted by Covid-19 regulations.

Dermot stated: “When we (children) were growing up, Dad didn’t work a nine to five, Monday to Friday job. When we were going to school, he could be working nights or be away for what seemed all weekend. Sometimes he came home mid-shift to join us for dinner.

“Dad was not from Carlow and on holidays would introduce himself as a Waterford man. But he spent most of his working life in Carlow, where he built up a wide network of friends, colleagues and acquaintances.”

Dermot described his father as coming from a generation of gardaí who were expected to do a tough job in tough times. At Jim’s retirement function, it was stated that members of the force “had put themselves in the line between the public and those who sought to break down our society”.

He said that his Dad had a great rapport with his garda colleagues.

The eulogy continued: “After he did his 30 years in the guards, he went on to work with Secureway, the Dublin City Council’s waste enforcement department. In that capacity, Dad had a new lease of work and social life, working with a very young, energetic team, within which he took on a mentor role. He was at the centre of attention in each of their frequent outings.”

Dermot described his Dad as an advice guru for subjects ranging from garda pensions, social welfare benefits and tax affairs, being frequently consulted by colleagues.

He enjoyed a story and loved a joke, “having a store of one-liners that he would execute at the perfect moment to make one gasp with laughter”.

Jim loved socialising and travelling. He visited the United States of America a number of times and on one occasion was part of a walk from New York to Boston with a group from Rehab Carlow. He also enjoyed many holidays in Europe. In recent years, he travelled to Innsbruck and to Hong Kong and sailed on a cruise around the Mediterranean.

In a sporting context, Jim hurled for Waterford and the formative years of his hurling career influenced his left-handed golf swing. “All three of us boys spent many times walking golf courses as his caddy for various competitions. He would watch golf, GAA or Irish rugby any time it was on the TV and was active in the local Graiguecullen GAA club.”

He loved going to Munster hurling finals in Thurles and always managed to source a ticket for Waterford matches.

Dermot stated: “DIY was not Dad’s forte and he barely tolerated gardening. However, he loved feeding the wild birds.

“He was most keen that his children would establish good careers in life, also taking great joy in his role as grandfather, delighting in seeing his grandchildren, either in person or over WhatsApp.”

Dermot concluded: “Dad had a long struggle with cancer for over 16 years, and as periods of uncertainty gave way to inevitability, he undertook that road with stoicism. Our mother Ann was with Dad on every step of that road and halved his burden. Throughout that time, they prayed for us, their grandchildren, relations and friends. They would take comfort from their friends and relatives who would frequently lift the phone and call for a chat to see how they were.”

There was also a fitting tribute to Jim from the celebrant of his funeral Mass, Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, who noted that Jim had a number of homes throughout his life, beginning with his parents Willie and Kathleen in Old Parish, Dungarvan, where he was the eldest of nine children growing up on a farm.

“The family then moved to Kilmeaden, where he helped out on the farm. His parents were laid up when he was young and Jim had to run the farm, milking the cows and bringing the milk to the creamery. It sort of turned him off farming for life.

“He went to school in the De La Salle in Waterford and studied electronic engineering at the Regional College, Waterford.”

Referring to Jim’s love of sport, Fr John recalled that he had been invited back when Ballyduff Lower celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Waterford JFC victory.

Fr John referenced Jim’s hurling career, noting that he was part of a Waterford team that won the county’s first Munster under-21 title. “Hurling was part of his DNA and he loved going to matches, enjoying the day out either locally or wherever Waterford was playing.”

Fr Dunphy said Jim was offered a placement in the gardaí and passed out from Templemore on 23 November 1972. His first posting was in Carlow. He lived in lodgings at Staplestown Road and Kennedy Street.

“He was a valued member of An Garda Síochána in Carlow and beyond. He moved up to the border during ‘The Troubles’ and carried out border duty in Lifford, Carrickmacross and Dundalk. He undertook some prison duty in Portlaoise and was part of a contingent of United Nations election overseers in Mozambique for that country’s first independent elections in 1994.

“He was promoted to garda sergeant and was transferred to Tullow in November 1991, to be in charge of community policing for the Tullow-Hacketstown-Rathvilly areas. After spending ten years in Tullow, he moved back to Carlow and was promoted to detective sergeant.”

He retired from the gardaí in 2004 and obtained a new job in Secureway. He retired from that job in 2015.”

He met his wife Ann at a dance in Carlow Rugby Club in December 1974 and they were married on 25 June 1976 in St Canice’s Church, Kilkenny, eventually setting up home in Crossneen.

Fr John said Jim had also worked in the community during his working career and in retirement.

“Sr Nancy of Graiguecullen persuaded him to join the Foróige club in St Fiacc’s Hall, Graiguecullen. He had a wonderful way with young people there and was ready to be called upon if required. He served on the national executive of Foróige.

Jim was vice-chairman of Graiguecullen GAA Club for many years and on occasions deputised as chairman. He served on other local committees, including the development committee responsible for the new club buildings.

“He loved golf and was a member of Carlow Golf Club, being a winner of the monthly medal.”

Concluding, Fr Dunphy said Jim had served as a valued member of St Fiacc’s Parish finance committee.

Fr John was assisted at Mass by Fr Liam Lawton, CC. The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by Catriona Kelly.

Following Mass, Jim was laid to rest in New Sleaty Cemetery, with a garda escort from the church to the cemetery. Fr John recited the final prayers at the graveside.

Jim is deeply mourned by his wife Ann, children Billy, Paul and Dermot, brothers Patrick, Liam and Declan, sisters Mary Clifford, Josie McCarthy and Anne O’Brien, daughters-in-law Lucy, Aisling and Myriam, cherished grandchildren Noah, Eden, Cuan, Finley and Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, his godmother Aunt Nellie, relatives, former colleagues, many friends and kind neighbours.