Two arrested and firearm seized as gardaí target organised crime

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a firearm and €40,000 in drugs, in an operation targeting organised crime.

As part of an ongoing investigation into those suspected of involvement in organised crime, gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the Baldonnel area of west Dublin at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

During a search of the vehicle, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Emergency Response Unit located and seized one firearm and ammunition.

Gardaí have arrested two men, seized a firearm and €40,000 worth of cannabis following a GNDOCB operation in the Baldonnel area of West Dublin yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sBffCfVs2J — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 18, 2021

In a follow-up search of a premises, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €40,000 was also found and seized.

Two men, aged 47 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in possession of firearms and ammunition, contrary to the provisions of the Firearms Act, 1964.

Both men are currently detained under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98 at Clondalkin Garda station.

We continue to target those causing most harm and devastation in our community

Detective chief superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau at the GNDOCB, said Saturday’s operation would aid in the “disruption” and “ultimate dismantling” of organised crime groups.

“We continue to target those causing most harm and devastation in our community,” she said.

“The seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a sizable quantity of controlled drugs will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, for the purpose of keeping communities safe.”