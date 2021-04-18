Updates requested on Carlow tech facility

Sunday, April 18, 2021

 

 

CALLS for an update on the much-heralded  advance technology facility for Carlow were made at last week’s council meeting.

Cllr Willie Quinn remarked that he had read reports of a new €10m advance factory for Limerick and wondered if there was any news on the planned Carlow facility.

Last year, the IDA stated that its plans were to begin construction of the multi-million facility in the first quarter of 2021 at Dublin Road, Rathnapish, Carlow.

Director of services Michael Rainey told last week’s meeting stated that he would secure on update on the situation from the IDA.

