Updates requested on Carlow tech facility

CALLS for an update on the much-heralded advance technology facility for Carlow were made at last week’s council meeting.

Cllr Willie Quinn remarked that he had read reports of a new €10m advance factory for Limerick and wondered if there was any news on the planned Carlow facility.

Last year, the IDA stated that its plans were to begin construction of the multi-million facility in the first quarter of 2021 at Dublin Road, Rathnapish, Carlow.

Director of services Michael Rainey told last week’s meeting stated that he would secure on update on the situation from the IDA.