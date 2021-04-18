Vaccination roll-out will lead to happier times

By Michael Godfrey

OVER the past few weeks, I have come across several people who have been vaccinated and, to be truthful about it, they didn’t strike me as frontline workers or those who are at risk. The reasons they received the vaccine in the first place were varied and, to be fair, some agreed that they probably got the jab out of turn, but were glad to get it when they did.

You could get very annoyed, as some people are, but I had reason to go to the Aviva Stadium on Easter Sunday – and no, I was not getting the vaccine – where I saw at first hand the great work being done, and thought to myself we can gripe all we like but we will never have a perfect system.

Once upon a time there was a daily trolley count of all our hospitals showing the shortage of beds across the country. In the past year, this has been replaced by the number of deaths from Covid-19. As the daily trolley count rose, we all thought that was a problem that could not be solved because we simply did not have the resources. But we have seen that with a little bit of attention to detail, such as washing hands and wearing masks, we have been able to practically eradicate the annual flu, which was guaranteed to result in a huge rise in hospitalisations during the winter.

Only a fool would say ‘wasn’t it great that we replaced a shortage of beds with the pandemic?’ But it should get us thinking that maybe the bed shortage was not a product of the system; perhaps the system was being abused by us, the general public.

In other words, we were not taking care of the small stuff because we were too busy doing what we believed to be the more important things in life, but the health service was left to pick up the pieces.

That gets me back to the point about the vaccine: if we are being honest, some people will always try to beat the system, and as we all know, there is no such thing as a perfect system. But if everyone does their best, as I witnessed in the Aviva, it will only be a matter of time before everyone who wants to get vaccinated will have received their dose.

We have a short window of tolerance. We will endure something for so long, but after that, no matter what anyone says, we want to get back to living our lives the way we used to.

The only way that can happen is for everyone to get vaccinated, and the sooner that happens the better. Mistakes will be made along the way but, by and large, the authorities have done a reasonably good job. And remember, if they didn’t get the jab, how could they be expected to administer it?

There have been calls for certain sections of the community to receive preference over others. I think the gardaí should be among those – and yes, as I said earlier, some have received it before their turn, but hopefully, the bulk of us will have got our first dose by the autumn.

Unfortunately, not too many goals have been scored in the Aviva of late, but I can tell you that the smile on the faces of people leaving the stadium after getting the vaccine would have you believe we had just won a major championship. Here’s hoping the rest of us get that feeling soon.