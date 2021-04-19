Carlow Covid-19 vaccination centre opens this week

The county’s Covid-19 vaccination centre is set commence operation this week with jabs being administered this Wednesday.
People in the 65-69 cohort will begin to receive vaccinations at the Barrow Centre in IT Carlow.
The new comes comes as a further five cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow on Monday among 403 new cases nationally.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the cases notified today:
- 208 are men / 192 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 174 in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties*
As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of 17 April, 2021, 1,204,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 852,189 people have received their first dose
- 351,874 people have received their second dose