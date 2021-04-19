Carlow Covid-19 vaccination centre opens this week

The county’s Covid-19 vaccination centre is set commence operation this week with jabs being administered this Wednesday.

People in the 65-69 cohort will begin to receive vaccinations at the Barrow Centre in IT Carlow.

The new comes comes as a further five cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow on Monday among 403 new cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today:

208 are men / 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

174 in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties*

As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 17 April, 2021, 1,204,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: