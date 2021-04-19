Castledermot raised over €2,000 during Daffodil Day fundraiser

THE Irish Cancer Society’s biggest annual fundraiser, Daffodil Day, may once again have been hit by Covid restrictions but that didn’t stop a Castledermot woman reimagining how locals could lend their support. In normal years, volunteers had taken to the streets selling flowers and daffodil pins or had organised coffee mornings and other fundraising events in their communities, homes or workplaces.

Castledermot has always been to the fore in fundraising on the designated day each year, yet despite everything it was not found wanting for 2021. The town managed to raise €2,136 through the auspices of Mary O’Connor, who has organised Daffodil Day in Castledermot for many years, helped by her team of volunteers.

Mary would like to thank Rath’s supermarket on Main Street for its very generous contribution, the pupils of Scoil Diarmada, who contributed €1,406 to the worthy cause, as well as many friends and neighbours, who also made donations.

Funds raised throughout the country will go towards supporting cancer patients as well as aiding cancer research.