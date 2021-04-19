Death notices and funeral announcements

Sean Brosnan

Idrone Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Newmarket, Cork and London, England, passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on 18 April 2021.

Beloved husband of Beatrice, much loved father of John, Carol and Patricia and adored grandfather of Rachel, Charlie, April, Jack and Sean.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Sean’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family, in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Friday at 11am and will be followed a private cremation.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Ollie Doyle

2 The Numbers and St Fiacc’s House, on 18 April 2021, in the loving care of his family and the Sacred Heart Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Tony, sisters Sheila and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May Oliver’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for Oliver will take place for family and close friends in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday 20 April at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Oliver’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Simon Lacey

61 Brownshill Wood, Carlow, passed away on 15 March 2021, in the U.K. Beloved son of John and Mary, much loved father of Nathan, Carlo and Jodielee and cherished brother of Dean.

He be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

May Simon Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for Simon’s ashes will take place for family, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Friday 23 April at 10am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Simon’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Therese Lennon nee Foley

Glen Lodge, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home on April 18th, 2021. Predeceased by her beloved husband James and dearly loved son Paul.

Therese, much loved mother of Andy, Tom & Marie. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Charles, daughter-in-law Clare, sister Breda (McCormack, Wexford), grandchildren James, Peter, Owen, Conor, Emily, Aideen & Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Therese’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, followed by burial in Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

Therese’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Leighlin parish webcam at

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/