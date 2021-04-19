‘It’s all about visibility’: Judge questions location of speed van operation

A judge in Co Roscommon has questioned the positioning of a Go Safe van after a driver was caught speeding without being aware of the presence of the van.

Judge James Faughnan told a sitting of the Strokestown District Court the visibility of the Go Safe vans is paramount to the aim of saving lives of the roads.

The matter arose after a motorist received a speeding ticket in Tulsk, on the N5 Westport to Dublin road, according to the Roscommon Herald.

The judge questioned the visibility of the Go Safe van at Carrownageelaun, approximately 100 meters from the intersection of the N5 and N61.

Mr Faughnan asked what the mission statement of the Go Safe operation was, adding: “The idea of Go Safe is to save lives. It’s all about visibility, it’s not about some sort of hiding – I’m not going to tolerate that.”

The judge said he would require GPS data to establish the precise location of the Go Safe operation on the day in question, adjourning the case until May 26th.

Mr Faughnan added: “Go Safe saves lives, and that is something we all agree with, but the objectives of its mission statement must be fulfilled.”