Missed opportunities for slice of €2.4m ‘active travel’ grant prompts grumblings

By Suzanne Pender

AN ALLOCATION of €2.4m to Co Carlow under the ‘Active Travel’ grant may have been broadly welcomed, but that hasn’t stopped some grumblings from areas that missed out.

At last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council, director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the grant encourages a shift from the car to ‘active travel’, either walking or cycling, and each project submitted by the council to the department had to clearly indicate this.

Mr O’Gorman stated that Co Carlow had successfully secured €2.4m for a variety of projects and thanked the council staff for “putting it together” and submitting a very strong application for the county.

Mr O’Gorman stated that many of the projects that were allocated funding would begin in the later half of 2021 and committed to a process of engagement with each municipal district in advance of the council’s application under the scheme for 2022.

He also indicated that another aspect of the funding stream included a ‘safe route to school’ allocation and the opening up of walking routes between housing estates.

Cllr Fergal Browne welcomed the allocation, but expressed his disappointment that the Browneshill Link Road was not included.

“I would ask the director to prioritise that for next year. An awful lot of people use that road and it needs to be widened and made safer,” added cllr Browne.

Cllr John Cassin asked the director to expand on the issue of opening up housing estates, expressing his concern that the main reason many estates were closed off was due to problems with anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Michael Doran remarked that the Bagenalstown Municipal District had been unsuccessful with two of its three applications under the scheme, including a walking route in Leighlinbridge. He asked if that plan could secure funding under any alternative scheme.

Cllr Andrea Dalton asked that a walkway between Staplestown Road and Pollerton Road be considered in further applications and agreed that the Browneshill Link Road needs to be prioritised.

Also mentioning the Browneshill Link Road, cllr Fintan Phelan said it was “a hugely walked area that was without a footpath in some areas”. He also asked that Quinagh – from the par-three golf course to Maple Court – be considered for funding measures.

Cllr Willie Quinn raised the issue of the dangerous stretch of road from the Barrow Track to Factory Cross in Borris.

“This is our third application and we’re still not successful on what’s a major route on the South Leinster Way,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman stated that each application had to clearly demonstrate where the project would lead to a model shift.

“Maybe that’s easier to demonstrate in urban areas than in country areas,” he said. He also expressed his disappointment that the extension of the Borris Viaduct, linking it to Ballyleigh bridge, was unsuccessful.

In relation to opening up estates, Mr O’Gorman assured that any proposal of this nature would be “looked at in each area very carefully”.