Video: Monday’s three-minute lunchtime news update

Finglas murder

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a mother-of-two in her home in Dublin at the weekend.

Jennie Poole (24) was stabbed in her first-floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on Saturday. One of her children was in the apartment at the time.

Garda Adrian Donohoe

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe on January 25th, 2013.

The man in his 30s was arrested in the Dundalk area shortly before 8.30am on Monday morning.

Vaccine rollout

Covid vaccinations for people aged between 65 and 69 begin today.

More than 140,000 doses were administered in the State in the seven days up to Saturday.

Sport returns

Intercounty adult GAA and elite sport returns today.

The Government hopes to ease more public health restrictions in May, potentially allowing retail and personal services to reopen.

Hotel quarantine refund

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that fully vaccinated people are exempt from hotel quarantine and can get a partial refund.

They must prove they have received all doses of a Covid vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.