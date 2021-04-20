Artistic kids pick up prizes for their posters

Elliott McCarthy from Ballyconnell NS

By Suzanne Pender

CREATIVE flair was certainly in full flow among local primary school children who participated in Develop Tullow Association’s recent poster competition. The competition was organised to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, with children from local primary schools submitting their colourful and decorative work.

The high standard made it a very difficult task for the judges choosing the category winners.

The winners were: Karie Bowden, Caitlin Carthy, Ruby Lawlor and Leyla Condescu, all from Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow; Kate Mohally, Eirin Kirwan and Ruth Brennan from Grange NS; Aoife Thornton from Rathoe NS; Bobby Jordan from Tullow Boys NS; and Elliott McCarthy from Ballyconnell NS.

The successful poster competition was part of a series of events organised by DTA over St Patrick’s weekend in a re-imagined way to celebrate this year’s festivities. While the pandemic may have put paid to a parade, DTA, the town’s St Patrick’s Day Committee, local schools and businesses all put their thinking caps on and came up with a feast of activities and entertainment, which were live-streamed on Wednesday 17 March.