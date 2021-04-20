Dad and daughter will run marathon in memory of much-loved Margaret

The late Margaret Sykes pictured with her husband, Bill, and their daughter, Jessica

THE heartbroken husband and child of Ballyloughan woman Margaret Sykes, who passed away from cancer in November last year, have vowed to run the London Marathon in her memory.

Simon ‘Bill’ Sykes and his nine-year-old daughter Jessica will run the marathon, while also raising money for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team, which took care of Margaret in her last weeks before she passed away, aged 49, on 13 November last.

“The homecare team were amazing, they are experts in what they do. They give the family enough space, then step in when they need to,” Bill told ***The Nationalist***.

Margaret was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2018 and fought bravely for the next three years. She received exceptional treatment, care and support from many healthcare providers, including the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team, during her illness, for which her family are truly grateful.

Margaret (née Tobin) was born and reared Ballyloughan, while Bill is originally from Birmingham.

Bill is a seasoned runner and ran the London Marathon virtually last year to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Care charity. This year, he’s going to run the marathon again, whether actually in London or virtually around his local area. He’ll also have a 20kg rucksack on his back, in honour of the women who have died from breast cancer. This time, though, Jessica will also take part, running a mile a day for 26 days in honour of her beloved mother.

“Jessica is my inspiration. The whole thing has been like a roller coaster and Jessica was there to look after her mum. She’s been amazing. We don’t give children enough credit, they’re superstars! When I said that I was going to run the marathon again, she said that she would do it, too,” said Bill.

Bill will have to wait until October to run his race, while Jessica will complete her mile-a-day-marathon during the summer holidays.

The duo have set up a GoFundMe page and together they hope to raise money for the homecare team, which provided outstanding palliative care for Margaret during her final stages of life.

“We are all devastated to lose such a beautiful and caring member of our family, but we are comforted by the kind words, cards and flowers we have received from family, friends, colleagues and all who knew her,” said Simon.

To donate, log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-margaret-sykes