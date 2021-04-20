Death notices

Chris Delaney

56 St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow and formerly of Cappalug, Killeshin, Co Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 19 April 2021, at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Peggy, much loved father of Chris, Jackie, Carol and Helen and adored grandfather of Siobhán, Fiona, Deirdre, Seán and Adam.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Eddie and Brian, daughter-in-law Joan, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Chris’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family, in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Chris’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://youtu.be/hIlYCr388UI

Oliver James Nolan

Formerly of London and Coolnamara, Borris. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow with his daughter Nathalie by his side. Sadly missed by his partner Maureen Costello, daughters Juno and Nathalie; son-in-law Phil, grandchildren Gabriel, Aurora and Romilly; sisters Birdie, Anna and Nancy; brothers Tom, Michael and John (he is predeceased by his brother Robbie); nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass (max 10 people) will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris followed by burial in St. Mullins cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.borrisparish.ie/webcam