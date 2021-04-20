Government approves bill to ban ticket touting

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

James Cox

A bill to ban ticket touting has been approved by Cabinet today.

It would end the practice of charging exorbitant prices for re-selling tickets to events, and require venues to ensure clear information is provided when they sell tickets.

Those caught would face a fine of up to €100,000 or a maximum two-year prison term.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock started campaigning against ticket touting four years ago, and says as concert or match venues reopen there will be a demand for limited tickets.

Mr Rock said: “In the months ahead when Covid restrictions loosen there will be a reopening of concert venues, a reopening of match venues, and they’ll probably be at relatively limited numbers. You’ll have a more accute pressure on tickets, and ticket prices potentially than ever before, so we want to make sure that legislation is in place to protect people before then.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who brought the bill forward to Cabinet, said it will be “easier for real fans to get tickets”.

