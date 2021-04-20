Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

The were less than five cases reported in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 390 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 4 occurred in April, 2 in March, 4 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

There have been a total of 4,847 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

215 are men / 174 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

172 in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 179 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18th, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: