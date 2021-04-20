Man was struck with golf club and spent six days in hospital

By Suzanne Pender

A RESIDENT in a Bagenalstown housing estate was viciously assaulted with a golf club and ended up in Waterford Regional Hospital for six days, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Andy Gladney recounted the shocking incident at last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council, as he highlighted the problems caused by anti-social behaviour.

“There’s a lot of mayhem caused by this particular individual. He’s not on the tenancy, but he is causing a lot of problems and things got out of hand last Thursday,” said cllr Gladney.

Cllr Gladney stated that “two small girls were passing by where this individual resides and remarks were passed to the girls”.

“The father of one of the girls went over to this individual and he ended up getting a belt of a golf club and was in Waterford hospital for six days … this lad is getting away with it,” argued cllr Gladney.

Cllr Gladney said he had discussed the matter with the tenant liaison officer, but had advised her not to address this man while alone. “He’ll kill someone,” cllr Gladney stated.

“All the residents living there mind their own business and obey the rules, so why should this individual get away with it?” said cllr Gladney.

Cllr Arthur McDonald also raised an issue among tenants in another Bagenalstown housing estate, adding that the ongoing issues had resulted in a “gangland” post on social media that was widely circulated last week. “We need to stamp that out; what are we doing to stop anti-social behaviour issues and pursuing the individuals who cause this?” demanded cllr McDonald.

“I understand it’s not easy, but I’d ask that something be done,” he added.

Later in the meeting, cllr William Paton raised the issues of “serious anti-social behaviour” in Shroughan Close, Tullow that was “getting out of hand”.

“We need to take urgent action before other people take matters into their own hands”.

Director of services Michael Brennan stated that earlier this year Carlow County Council brought in “a robust anti-social behaviour policy” that was an inter-agency approach. “It is a complex issue and can take a while to deal with, but we are very proactive when it comes to dealing with it,” insisted Mr Brennan.

Mr Brennan asked councillors with concerns to make officials aware of the issues after the meeting.