Three men due in court over Regency attack

Gardaí have arrested three men in connection with the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel five years ago.

The men — one aged 50, one 60 and the other in his 60s — are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday evening.

Mr Byrne, 34, was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in in February 2016 in an attack linked to the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

Gardaí said on Tuesday evening that the 50 and 60-year-olds were arrested in Ballymun earlier in the day on foot of warrants issued by the Special Criminal Court.

They later announced the arrest of the third man.