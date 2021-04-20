Three men due in court over Regency attack

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Gardaí have arrested three men in connection with the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel five years ago.

The men — one aged 50, one 60 and the other in his 60s — are due to appear before the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday evening.

Mr Byrne, 34, was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in in February 2016 in an attack linked to the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

Gardaí said on Tuesday evening that the 50 and 60-year-olds were arrested in Ballymun earlier in the day on foot of warrants issued by the Special Criminal Court.

They later announced the arrest of the third man.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Mary Lou McDonald wrote to Queen and Prince Charles after Prince Philip death

Tuesday, 20/04/21 - 8:54pm

Government approves bill to ban ticket touting

Tuesday, 20/04/21 - 6:57pm

‘I did a mad thing’: farmer told garda after allegedly taking digger to mother’s home

Tuesday, 20/04/21 - 5:50pm