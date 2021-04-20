Walk in aid of Balto Tidy Towns

By Elizabeth Lee

IF you’ve ever wondered what the views from Baltinglass Golf Club were like, then your chance to explore the historic land has arrived!

The club committee has decided to throw open the grounds to the public for a family-friendly walk in aid of the club and the local Tidy Towns committee.

The walk is taking place this Saturday, 24 April, when people are welcome to go along from 10am onwards. They must register at the clubhouse before setting off and a €10 donation is requested.

The golf club is part of an estate owned by Benjamin O’Neale Stratford, earl of Alderough. The clubhouse is built on the site where the earl’s house, Stratford Lodge, once stood.