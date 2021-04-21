11 jobs go as Thermo Air closes

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of Carlow’s last surviving foreign direct investments (FDIs) from the 1980s has closed with the loss of 11 jobs.

Thermo Air Ireland, Strawhall, Carlow has closed after more than 40 years in the town – a devastating blow to its 11 loyal employees, many of whom have given decades of service to the company.

It is understood that at the end of February shareholders placed Thermo Air Ireland into temporary liquation, then five weeks later announced the decision to permanently close the company.

“It’s enormously disappointing, especially for people who have given their entire working life to it,” stated one source.

“To lose that level of expertise and skills in the current market … well, it’s very sad.”

Both Carlow County Council and IDA Ireland have been an enormous support to Thermo Air Ireland over the years, but its demise now marks the end of the FDIs that Carlow attracted during the 1970s and ’80s. The Thermo Air Group was founded by Dick Honing in Huizen, Holland in 1947, with Carlow becoming its first international expansion back in 1980. The formation of Thermo Air Ireland was followed by the fan manufacturer Imofa in 1987 on the same site.

Thermo Air’s parent company is Honing Beheer, a private family-owned holding company based in the Netherlands which has ten companies in the UK, the Netherlands, France and Ireland. Mr Honing died in 2019 and the company is now headed by his daughter Juliette van der Ham.

The Carlow-based company specialised in the design and manufacture of bespoke air handling units and innovative air movement systems. The pandemic has led to a greater emphasis among pharmaceutical and food production companies and data centres to review and upgrade their ventilation systems, seen by many associated with Thermo Air Ireland as a real opportunity for growth. Sadly, it was not to be.

Commercially, the company’s 13-acre site is now seen as a prime location within the environs of Carlow town.

The Nationalist contacted both the appointed liquidators to Thermo Air Ireland and the legal firm representing the company for comment, but none was available.