Carlow man jailed for having Xanax-like tablets

A CARLOW man found with over 100 Xanax-like tablets received a seven-month prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week.

The Carlow man had pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply and possession of the drugs at St Joseph’s Road, Carlow on 12 February 2020.

Evidence had previously been heard that the 27-year-old defendant had been observed acting suspiciously by gardaí and was subsequently searched. He was found with 118 tablets of Alprazolam, a benzodiazepine that’s commonly known as Xanax.

The matter had been adjourned until last week for a probation report and Judge Geraldine Carthy said she noted that the defendant had admitted being “pressurised by friends to get tablets for them”.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said his client had recently received a diagnosis of a mental health condition and was currently on medication for that. The defendant had two previous convictions, including a four-year sentence, suspended for six years, which was handed down in the circuit court it 2019.

“Unfortunately, this is a triggering offence,” said Judge Carthy. “It’s a quite serious matter in respect of the level of tablets found. What goes to your credit is your plea.”

However, Judge Carthy said she had no option but to hand down a seven-month prison sentence on the possession for purpose of sale or supply charge. The activation of the suspended sentence was also adjourned to a sitting of Carlow Circuit Court on 11 May.

Full story in this week’s Nationalist