Death notices and funeral announcements

Angela Dermody (née Byrne)

Cloghna, Milford, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 20 April 2021 at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Martin, much loved mother of Caroline and Adrian and cherished sister of Sean, Betty and the late Mary.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, brother, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Angela’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends, in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Angela’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Fintan’s Church, online streaming service by using the following

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége passes Angela’s house at 10.30pm approx, on her final journey to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna.