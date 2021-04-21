Laois outdoes Carlow in providing houses in Graigue

By Suzanne Pender

THE Laois section of a housing development planned for Graiguecullen is almost ready for allocation, yet the Carlow section lags significantly behind.

This controversial suggestion was put forward by cllr Fintan Phelan at last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council, sparking some tension with council executives. Cllr Phelan raised the issue of the houses at Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, where 77 houses are currently under construction. Twenty homes at the development have been allocated to tenants from Laois, while the remainder will be allocated from Carlow’s housing list.

“What I’ve been told is that there is a significant delay and that none of the Carlow houses will be ready for Q4, while on the Laois side tenants have received their allocation,” stated cllr Phelan.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace also called for an “urgent update” on the situation on Ballickmoyler Road.

Director of housing Michael Brennan stated that “Covid had slowed things down”, but added that the housing department looked at things “positively rather than pessimistically” and he remained hopeful that the housing would be completed on schedule.