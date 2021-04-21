Video: Wednesday’s three-minute lunchtime news update

Vaccine developments

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is set to consider a recommendation on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, after a possible link was found between the vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the shot in the United States.

It is likely Niac will approve the use of the vaccine in Ireland with the provision of an age limit, according to one senior medic.

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he fears Covid-19 vaccine “apathy” in Ireland more than vaccine hesitancy.

Reopening plans

Government Ministers have signalled they want as wide a reopening as possible in May, as the State’s vaccination programme continues to suffer from supply shortfalls and restrictions on the use of jabs.

The Cabinet has agreed to proceed as planned with the further gradual easing of a number of restrictions from Monday, including the reopening of facilities for outdoor sports such as golf and tennis, and outdoor visitor attractions such as zoos and heritage sites.

Employees stuck working at home since last March will be able to return to their offices by September under plans being developed by the Government.

Regency Hotel shooting

The High Court is set to hear a bail application by one of the three men charged over roles in a 2016 attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

On Tuesday, Patrick Dowdall, 64, Paul Murphy, 60, and Jason Bonney, 50, appeared before the Special Criminal Court in relation to the incident in which Kinahan-gang associate David Byrne was killed.

The three men were charged under section 72 of the Offences Against the State Act, which relates to enhancing the ability of criminal gangs to commit serious offences.

Bessborough

Former residents of Bessborough mother and baby home are calling on the Government to buy back the site ahead of an oral hearing tomorrow on whether houses should be built there.

It is thought that as many as 900 infants may be buried on the ground of the former convent.