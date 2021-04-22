Carlow stage school student Ruby (12) sings for the world to mark Earth Day

By Suzanne Pender

A 12-YEAR-OLD student at Spotlight Stage School, Carlow will command the ears of the world today with her emotive song chosen by EarthDay.Org for broadcast to the world.

Ruby Maher is joined by her sisters Stacey (19) and 17-year-old Robyn as well as their dad Dave to sing Lullaby for the World, written by Brendan Graham for Earth Day, which takes place today, Thursday 22 April.

The song has been endorsed by the influential ‘Earth Day Network’ for use as part of its Global Outreach to some eight-billion people to mark World Earth Day.

The Maher family from Newbridge, Co Kildare also featured last night on RTÉ’s Nationwide.

The record is their response to President Joe Biden’s call for young people to engage with Earth Day. The haunting Lullaby for the World was given to the family by the man who wrote the worldwide hit song You raise me up, Brendan Graham. The song and video will be channelled to 190 countries today as part of Earth Day Network’s global outreach.

“I am so happy that our song is going to be heard all over the world. It is amazing. This is Ireland’s gift to the world for Earth Day; a huge gift from a small country. We only have one world so we need to mind it,” said Ruby.

Ruby, Robyn and Stacy have also recorded a personal video message and letter to President Biden, letting him know him that, as young people of the world that he called out to, this song is their answer to that call.

“I think that with his own Irish roots, President Biden will like the fact that we are just an ordinary Irish family trying to help his message through our song,” said Ruby.

“I think we can all do our bit to help the environment. I have asked my school principal if my school in Newbridge, St Conleth’s, can have a clean-up that day, and it’s great, it’s going ahead! I’d just love if all Irish schools did the same.”

Asked what prompted the idea of writing to President Biden, Ruby explained: “I just thought I’d write the letter to try and get the world to listen. I’m only a little girl and President Biden is the most powerful man in the world, but I feel that he will read my letter as his family is from Mayo and he’s always talking about how he loves Ireland.”

See Lullaby for the World at https://vimeo.com/520098660.