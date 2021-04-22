Covid vaccination centre at IT Carlow is up and running

By Suzanne Pender

THE much-anticipated vaccination centre at Institute of Technology Carlow is now open and fully operational.

The service successfully opened yesterday at IT Carlow’s Barrow Centre, welcoming its first cohort of those aged 69 from the locality.

Early reports indicate a very smooth and efficient opening day, with a very warm atmosphere evident among those delighted to be among the first to attend the centre and receive their vaccine.

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion welcomed yesterday’s announcement by HSE South East that vaccinations centres in Carlow and Kilkenny are now fully open and operational.

“I’m really happy to see both vaccination centres are open and fully operational. The centres in IT Carlow and Cillín Hill will hopefully provide much-needed assurances to the people of Carlow and Kilkenny that their vaccination is coming,” she said.

“The people of Carlow and Kilkenny have been hugely impacted by the pandemic, many families throughout the two counties have tragically lost loved ones, while others face life-altering medical conditions due to the disease,” she said.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our hard-working and dedicated healthcare workers throughout Carlow and Kilkenny who have risen to this unprecedented challenge.

I hope with the opening of these two centres that people start to see some light on the horizon and that we can all look forward to our lives returning to some sort of normality,” said deputy Funchion.

“However, questions still remain on supply of vaccine and the minister must be doing his utmost to ensure that pharmaceutical companies co-operate to maximising supply.

He cannot abdicate all responsibility to the EU and must take an active role in advocating for the No Profit on Pandemic European Citizens’ Initiative,” concluded deputy Funchion.