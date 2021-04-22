Fraud warning – Scammers are impersonating gardaí

Gardaí are warning the public in relation to recent attempted fraud incidents where the scammer(s) are impersonating members of An Garda Síochána. Gardaí have become aware of slightly different variants of the scam which aims to obtain personal information such as bank account details and/or PPS number. • A phone call from a number similar to the Garda Confidential Line contacts a person stating they are investigating fraud activity or investigating a crime and require your details to progress the investigation. The phone call comes from 0-1800-666-111. The actual Garda Confidential Line number is 1800-666-111 and does not make outgoing calls. • A person or automated message tells you there is a warrant out for your arrest or a fine. To prevent further action you are asked to make a payment. Speaking today, Crime Prevention Officer for the Cork City Garda Division, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said “Gardaí will never contact you out of the blue over the phone and request your bank account details. If you are cold called from someone saying they are a member of An Garda Síochána and they are looking for bank details or your PPS number, ask them for their credentials and ring their Garda station to verify. Do not ring a number they give you as being that Garda station. Go to the Garda website and look up the station phone number. “Whilst the scammers may change their stories or methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information. Never give out your information be it over the phone, text or email.